Connections

Author Walter Stahr on his new book, "Salmon P. Chase: Lincoln's Vital Rival"

Published March 17, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT
Jeff Ludwig appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Jeff Ludwig appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Well before Abraham Lincoln became the anti-slavery leader he is now known for, a man named Salmon Chase was representing fugitive enslaved people in his Ohio law practice. Chase ignored his political enemies and organized antiracist conferences, and eventually became governor of Ohio. He challenged Lincoln in 1860, and when Lincoln won the White House, he chose Chase for his cabinet. Eventually Lincoln elevated Chase to become the country's sixth Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

Now, with President Biden nominating a Black woman for the Court, there are powerful echoes to learn from. We talk with the author of a comprehensive new biography on Chase. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
