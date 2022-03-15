© 2022 WXXI News
Reactions to Justin Murphy's new book, "Your Children are Very Greatly in Danger"

Published March 15, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT
Dana Miller was a tenth-grade student on the bus to his new school in 1971 when he saw a group of white parents along the street. He wondered if they were there to greet Black students like him. Instead, he saw the parents pull out bricks and baseball bats. Miller and his friends had to be escorted by police in to their school, escaping the rage of white adults. Fifty years later, Miller is a successful Rochester city official, but he vividly remembers seeing his hometown look a lot more like the better-known southern cities that struggled with racism and school integration.

So what can we learn from this? We're joined by guests who can recount their own stories and help local schools look forward. Our guests:

