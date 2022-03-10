Understanding how the "Commons" data tool can help reform criminal justice in Monroe County

A local organization hopes to make criminal justice data more transparent. The nonprofit Measures for Justice has created a new data tool called "Commons" that will be used by the Monroe County District Attorney's Office and the Rochester Police Department. The goal is to follow progress -- or lack of progress -- being made toward criminal justice goals. We talk about how "Commons" works, what users hope to accomplish with the data it provides, and how it may help reshape criminal justice in Rochester. Our guests:



Amy Bach, chief executive officer of Measures for Justice

Sandra Doorley, Monroe County District Attorney

Precious Freeman, director of national engagement for Measures for Justice

Nick Petitti, business intelligence director for the Rochester Police Department