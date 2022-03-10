© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Understanding how the "Commons" data tool can help reform criminal justice in Monroe County

Published March 10, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST
gavel.jpg
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

A local organization hopes to make criminal justice data more transparent. The nonprofit Measures for Justice has created a new data tool called "Commons" that will be used by the Monroe County District Attorney's Office and the Rochester Police Department. The goal is to follow progress -- or lack of progress -- being made toward criminal justice goals. We talk about how "Commons" works, what users hope to accomplish with the data it provides, and how it may help reshape criminal justice in Rochester. Our guests:

  • Amy Bach, chief executive officer of Measures for Justice
  • Sandra Doorley, Monroe County District Attorney
  • Precious Freeman, director of national engagement for Measures for Justice
  • Nick Petitti, business intelligence director for the Rochester Police Department
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein