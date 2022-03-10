© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Steve Majors on his new book, "High Yella"

Published March 10, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST
Cover image for "High Yella" by Steve Majors.
Provided
/
University of Georgia Press
Cover image for "High Yella" by Steve Majors.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Steve Majors is a non-profit leader and former television news journalist whose new memoir explores the themes of identity, culture, and the role of family. Majors grew up in Batavia as the youngest of five children raised by a single mother. His abusive father struggled with substance abuse and was in and out of his life. The Majors are Black, but Steve, who is bi-racial, presents as white. His grandmother nicknamed him "High Yella," which is the title of his book.

In the memoir, Majors explores how growing up in poverty while questioning his race and sexuality shaped his adulthood. He now lives in Maryland with his husband and two adopted daughters. We talk with Majors about his book, about how childhood trauma affects adulthood, and about how his identity has shaped different parts of his life. Our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein