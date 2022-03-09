© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Why is reality TV so popular?

Published March 9, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST
Mark Maira and Vanessa Cheeks appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Megan Mack
WXXI News
Mark Maira and Vanessa Cheeks appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Reality TV shows had a surge in popularity during the beginning of the pandemic and they don't seem to be losing any steam. From "The Bachelor" to "Queer Eye" to "Love is Blind," experts say viewers have used reality TV to both process how they were feeling during times of lockdown or physical distancing, and as a means of escape, where they could watch people go about their daily lives.

Now, with world events creating tension in many of our lives, does reality TV continue to provide a form of escape? Our guests discuss it:

  • Vanessa Cheeks, co-founder of the Anomaly Film Festival
  • Irene Kannyo, technical and culture writer/editor, and host of "No Labels, Included" on WAYO 104.3 FM, which is currently on hiatus
  • Mark Maira, co-host of "The Gentlemen's Club" podcast
  • Brittany Presley, reality TV fan
