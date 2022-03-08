Would a guaranteed income program help alleviate poverty in Rochester?

Support for guaranteed income programs is expanding across the U.S. In Rochester, both former mayor Lovely Warren and current mayor Malik Evans support some type of universal basic income, or UBI. Would this type of program help lift people and regions out of poverty? What forms should it take?

An upcoming panel* organized by the local chapter of Interfaith IMPACT of NYS will explore those questions. We preview the event with our guests:



Rev. Richard Gilbert, D. Min., minister emeritus at First Unitarian Church

Rev. Matthew Martin Nickoloff, pastor at South Wedge Mission

*To register for the event, email IINYSroc@gmail.com.