Would a guaranteed income program help alleviate poverty in Rochester?

Published March 8, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST
Support for guaranteed income programs is expanding across the U.S. In Rochester, both former mayor Lovely Warren and current mayor Malik Evans support some type of universal basic income, or UBI. Would this type of program help lift people and regions out of poverty? What forms should it take?

An upcoming panel* organized by the local chapter of Interfaith IMPACT of NYS will explore those questions. We preview the event with our guests:

*To register for the event, email IINYSroc@gmail.com.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
