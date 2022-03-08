© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Is the era of "sportswashing" coming to an end?

Published March 8, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST
Is the era of "sportswashing" coming to an end? The term refers to powerful individuals, companies, or governments that use sports to burnish their otherwise negative images. Phil Mickelson recently got into trouble with the PGA Tour when he boasted of working with Saudi Arabia to establish a rival golf league; Mickelson said he was aware of the Saudis' ghastly record on human rights, but it was worth overlooking.

In England, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich will sell the Chelsea football club, and now the league is looking at other owners' ethical records. Have fans had enough, or is sport still a distraction from politics? Our guests:

  • Thad Brown, sports director for WROC-TV
  • Kyle Fruh, professor of philosophy at Duke Kunshan University
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
