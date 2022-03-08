Is the era of "sportswashing" coming to an end? The term refers to powerful individuals, companies, or governments that use sports to burnish their otherwise negative images. Phil Mickelson recently got into trouble with the PGA Tour when he boasted of working with Saudi Arabia to establish a rival golf league; Mickelson said he was aware of the Saudis' ghastly record on human rights, but it was worth overlooking.

In England, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich will sell the Chelsea football club, and now the league is looking at other owners' ethical records. Have fans had enough, or is sport still a distraction from politics? Our guests:

