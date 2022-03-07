Why has Wordle become so galvanizing?

The Rochester Wordle League has raised nearly a thousand dollars for local charity and relief efforts, including ROC Maidan. So why has Wordle been so galvanizing? We have some fun exploring it, and we ask the top Wordle players to explain why they're so much better than the rest of us. Our guests:



Dylan Dailor, winner of ROC Wordle Season One

Sean Dobbin, founder of ROC Wordle

Reagan McNameking, winner of ROC Wordle Season Two

Heather Smith, current leader of ROC Wordle Season Three