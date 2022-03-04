© 2022 WXXI News
Attorney Jim Hinman on the rise in violent crime in Rochester

Published March 4, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST
Jim Hinman is a local criminal defense attorney who recently went viral. After his 14-year-old client was accused of assaulting and carjacking a 62-yer-old woman, Hinman told WHEC's Berkeley Brean why he thinks the Rochester community has seen an increase in violent crime, especially among younger people.

According to Hinman, local leaders are not devoting enough money and resources to areas like family court, the school system, and helping people emerge from the cycle of poverty. He joins us to share the insight he's gained over his decades-long career. Our guest:

  • Jim Hinman, local criminal defense attorney
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
