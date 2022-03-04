Attorney Jim Hinman on the rise in violent crime in Rochester

Jim Hinman is a local criminal defense attorney who recently went viral. After his 14-year-old client was accused of assaulting and carjacking a 62-yer-old woman, Hinman told WHEC's Berkeley Brean why he thinks the Rochester community has seen an increase in violent crime, especially among younger people.

According to Hinman, local leaders are not devoting enough money and resources to areas like family court, the school system, and helping people emerge from the cycle of poverty. He joins us to share the insight he's gained over his decades-long career. Our guest:

