Connections

The latest on the Russian war in Ukraine and local efforts to help Ukrainians

Published March 2, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST
Mikhail Gershteyn appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Mikhail Gershteyn appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
The Russian army has intensified the siege of several major Ukrainian cities. Local Ukrainians have organized rallies, fundraisers, and other efforts to support their friends, family, and neighbors in Ukraine. This hour, our guests help us understand the latest on Russia's war and on local efforts to help Ukraine. Our guests:

  • Mikhail Gershteyn*, native of Ukraine, documentary filmmaker, and senior operations technician and external client services manager at WXXI
  • Matthew Lenoe, associate professor of history with a special interest in Russian and Soviet history at the University of Rochester

*For information about how to help people in Ukraine, download this PDF with the resources Mikhail Gershteyn mentioned during the discussion.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
