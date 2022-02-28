© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Michelle Daniels and Khadija Yawn on their efforts to uplift the Rochester community

Published February 28, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST
Michelle Daniels and Khadija Yawn on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, February 28, 2022
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Michelle Daniels and Khadija Yawn on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, February 28, 2022
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Local philanthropist Michelle Daniels has spent years giving back to the community. From organizing COVID-19 relief efforts, to supporting Rochester's children, to uplifting the legacy of Frederick and Anna Murray Douglass, she has made it her mission to help strengthen people and places in Rochester. Last year, Daniels was recognized for her work when the New York State Senate named her a New York State Woman of Distinction.

This hour, we talk with Daniels about her work and her new foundation, and we hear from Khadija Yawn, a fellow changemaker who, like Daniels, is making a positive impact in the community. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein