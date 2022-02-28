Michelle Daniels and Khadija Yawn on their efforts to uplift the Rochester community

Local philanthropist Michelle Daniels has spent years giving back to the community. From organizing COVID-19 relief efforts, to supporting Rochester's children, to uplifting the legacy of Frederick and Anna Murray Douglass, she has made it her mission to help strengthen people and places in Rochester. Last year, Daniels was recognized for her work when the New York State Senate named her a New York State Woman of Distinction.

This hour, we talk with Daniels about her work and her new foundation, and we hear from Khadija Yawn, a fellow changemaker who, like Daniels, is making a positive impact in the community. Our guests:

