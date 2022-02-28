© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Can you sue white supremacy?

Published February 28, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST
Levine Center to End Hate Logo
Levine Center to End Hate
/
Levine Center to End Hate Logo
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Can you sue white supremacy? Last fall, an organization called Integrity First for America took some of the country's most notorious neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and hate groups to court, focused on the Charlottesville hate march of 2017. Their legal victories included millions of dollars in damages, and attorneys for the organization say it was a landmark court case that demonstrated the law's ability to hold extremists accountable for violence.

This week, several local organizations are uniting to bring Integrity First to Rochester for a conversation about how the law provides opportunities to target hate. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein