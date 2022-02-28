Can you sue white supremacy? Last fall, an organization called Integrity First for America took some of the country's most notorious neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and hate groups to court, focused on the Charlottesville hate march of 2017. Their legal victories included millions of dollars in damages, and attorneys for the organization say it was a landmark court case that demonstrated the law's ability to hold extremists accountable for violence.

This week, several local organizations are uniting to bring Integrity First to Rochester for a conversation about how the law provides opportunities to target hate. Our guests:

