Professor Randy Stone on the latest with the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Tens of thousands of Russians have protested in the streets of more than a dozen major Russian cities. They chant, "No war, no war." Many have been arrested. With countries around the world announcing new sanctions against Russia, Ukrainians wonder what it would take to turn Putin back. Putin has chosen a war of aggression that is supported by almost no one, but can anything stop him? Our guest is a longtime analyst and student of Russian and European politics:



Randy Stone, director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester