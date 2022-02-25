Previewing the RPO's 2022-2023 season

We preview the new Rochester Philharmonic season with Andreas Delfs and Jeff Tyzik. We talk about their plans to bring more live music to our community after two years of cancellations, scale downs, and adjustments. From Beethoven to new original music and Troup Vertigo, the forthcoming season will aim to combine the classics with the fresh and new. Our guests:



Andreas Delfs, music director for the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra

Jeff Tyzik, principal pops conductor for the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra