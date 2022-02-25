© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Previewing the RPO's 2022-2023 season

Published February 25, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST
We preview the new Rochester Philharmonic season with Andreas Delfs and Jeff Tyzik. We talk about their plans to bring more live music to our community after two years of cancellations, scale downs, and adjustments. From Beethoven to new original music and Troup Vertigo, the forthcoming season will aim to combine the classics with the fresh and new. Our guests:

  • Andreas Delfs, music director for the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
  • Jeff Tyzik, principal pops conductor for the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
