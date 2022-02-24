An update on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Due to breaking news surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine, we hear from two local experts on the attacks and the impact of the invasion.

Our guests:



Olena Prokopovych, associate professor of political science, and director of the Political Science Undergraduate Program in History, Politics, and Law at Nazareth College

Randy Stone, director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester

If you'd like more information on the non-profit mentioned by Professor Prokopovych during the program, click here.