© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

An update on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Published February 24, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST
Ukraine with country colors
Wikimedia Commons
Ukraine with country colors
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Due to breaking news surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine, we hear from two local experts on the attacks and the impact of the invasion.

Our guests:

  • Olena Prokopovych, associate professor of political science, and director of the Political Science Undergraduate Program in History, Politics, and Law at Nazareth College
  • Randy Stone, director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester

If you'd like more information on the non-profit mentioned by Professor Prokopovych during the program, click here.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein