Connections

Discussing the rise of antisemitism

Published February 22, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST
Antisemitic sentiment and violence are on the rise in the United States and around the world. According to the Anti-Defamation League, the surge has happened in the last five years especially. Many local Jews now pass armed guards when they go to worship. In Ukraine, the New York Times reports that Jews are facing new fears about what could happen during the Russian invasion. But defining antisemitism is sometimes debated. Our guests discuss the issue from local and national perspectives:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
