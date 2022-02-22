Discussing the rise of antisemitism

Antisemitic sentiment and violence are on the rise in the United States and around the world. According to the Anti-Defamation League, the surge has happened in the last five years especially. Many local Jews now pass armed guards when they go to worship. In Ukraine, the New York Times reports that Jews are facing new fears about what could happen during the Russian invasion. But defining antisemitism is sometimes debated. Our guests discuss the issue from local and national perspectives:

