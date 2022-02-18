© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

RMAPI's 2022 policy agenda

Published February 18, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST
Rebekah Meyer and Larry Knox appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, February 18, 2022.
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Rebekah Meyer and Larry Knox appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, February 18, 2022.
The Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative (RMAPI) has released a policy agenda. The document outlines a series of actions aimed at reducing poverty in the region. They include raising wages, making equitable and inclusive decisions, investing in families, and decriminalizing poverty. We sit down with RMAPI representatives to discuss how they plan to put these steps into motion. Our guests:

  • Rev. Cynthia Cole, D.D., member of the RMAPI Community Advisory Council, and community advocate
  • Larry Knox, political coordinator with 1199 SEIU
  • Rebekah Meyer, operations manager with RMAPI
  • Jill Paperno, acting public defender with Monroe County
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
