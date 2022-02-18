RMAPI's 2022 policy agenda

The Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative (RMAPI) has released a policy agenda. The document outlines a series of actions aimed at reducing poverty in the region. They include raising wages, making equitable and inclusive decisions, investing in families, and decriminalizing poverty. We sit down with RMAPI representatives to discuss how they plan to put these steps into motion. Our guests:



Rev. Cynthia Cole, D.D., member of the RMAPI Community Advisory Council, and community advocate

Larry Knox, political coordinator with 1199 SEIU

Rebekah Meyer, operations manager with RMAPI

Jill Paperno, acting public defender with Monroe County