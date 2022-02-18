How banning books impacts young readers

Data shows book banning in the U.S. is on the rise. According to the American Library Association, there were 330 "book challenges" last fall. A school district in Tennessee recently banned the graphic novel Maus, which seeks to educate children about the Holocaust. The move led a number of individuals and organizations to donate or purchase copies for readers in that district and nationwide. In Oklahoma, a bill in the State Senate seeks to prohibit public school libraries from having copies of books that focus on sexual activity, sexual identity, or gender identity on their shelves.

How does all of this impact young readers? Our guests share their perspectives on book banning. Our guests:

