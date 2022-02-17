Ukrainians on the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Russia is building up its forces around the border of Ukraine. President Biden has warned that he believes an invasion could happen within the next several days. How do Ukrainian and Ukrainian Americans view the conflict? And what, if anything, do they want to see in terms of an international response? We discuss the conflict with our guests:



Bill Bastuk, Ukrainian American living in Irondequoit

Eduard Balashov, Ph.D., associate professor at the National University of Ostroh Academy, Ukraine

Tamara Denysenko, board member at the Ukrainian Federal Credit Union

Olena Prokopovych, associate professor of political science, and director of the Political Science Undergraduate Program in History, Politics, and Law at Nazareth College