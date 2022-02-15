© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing the motivations bringing Black Americans to the Palestinian cause

Published February 15, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST
Robin Wilt and Iman Abid-Thompson appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Robin Wilt and Iman Abid-Thompson appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
Recently on Connections, we've had conversations about how marginalized communities are seeking solidarity, both amongst themselves, and with other groups. Today's conversation stays with the theme, this time focusing on the motivations bringing together Black Americans and the Palestinian cause. Our guests:

  • Iman Abid-Thompson, national director of advocacy and organizing at the U.S. campaign for Palestinian rights
  • Robin Wilt, member of the Brighton Town Board
  • Jonathan Khoury, Palestinian American and RIT graduate
  • Jalil Muntaqim, community organizer
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
