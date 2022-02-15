Discussing the motivations bringing Black Americans to the Palestinian cause
Recently on Connections, we've had conversations about how marginalized communities are seeking solidarity, both amongst themselves, and with other groups. Today's conversation stays with the theme, this time focusing on the motivations bringing together Black Americans and the Palestinian cause. Our guests:
- Iman Abid-Thompson, national director of advocacy and organizing at the U.S. campaign for Palestinian rights
- Robin Wilt, member of the Brighton Town Board
- Jonathan Khoury, Palestinian American and RIT graduate
- Jalil Muntaqim, community organizer