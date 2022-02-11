© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Should work be like a family?

Published February 11, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST
Should work be like a family? New research shows that start-up companies use the word “family” more than any other attribute to attract new employees. It’s effective; workers regularly say that they want to be part of something that feels like more than a machine. But the Harvard Business Review reports that a family-like atmospheres can lead to employees being hesitant to blow the whistle – on mistreatment, on abuse, on colleagues who are breaking rules. So what’s the right balance? Our guests have different views on this subject:

