The team at Lifespan says local agencies received thousands of calls for help from senior citizens during the pandemic lockdown. Elderly residents who were unable to leave theirs homes or who found food pantries closed needed access to food and other essentials. According to Lifespan, one in five residents 60+ in the City of Rochester is living below 100 percent of the poverty measure for one person. That's 6,500 people.

Lifespan explored the issue in a new report entitled "Poverty Later in Life." We're joined by representatives from Lifespan who discuss the report and how to help local senior citizens living in poverty. Our guests:

