© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Retiring Geva artistic director Mark Cuddy, and Geva's newest performance, "Constellations"

Published February 10, 2022 at 2:14 PM EST
Mark Cuddy and Mari Vial-Golden appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Mark Cuddy and Mari Vial-Golden appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Longtime Geva Theatre Center artistic director Mark Cuddy will retire in July after 27 years on the job. His final directorial project is a family affair. The play, "Constellations," stars his son Gus and Gus' partner, Mari. Cuddy's wife Christina designed the show's costumes. We discuss the play with the production team, and we talk with Cuddy about his career at Geva and running a theater during a pandemic. Our guests:

  • Mark Cuddy, artistic director of Geva Theatre Center who is directing "Constellations"
  • Mari Vial-Golden, actor who plays the role of Marianne in "Constellations"
  • Gus Cuddy, actor who plays the role of Roland in "Constellations"
  • Christina Selian, theatre and visual artist who designed the costumes for "Constellations"
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein