Local students on their new podcast, "Black Radio Rochester"

A group of students is highlighting the work of Rochester's first African American radio broadcasters. "Black Radio Rochester" is a podcast produced at RCTV by local high school students. The team is bringing to light the untold stories of local broadcasting pioneers like Howard Coles and Alma Kelso Coles. As they dig into the history, they also share their perspectives on what life must have been like for local African Americans in the 1940s, 50s, and 60s.

This hour, we sit down with the production team to talk about what they learned, what they hope listeners will take away from their work, and what's next for Black Radio Rochester. Our guests:

