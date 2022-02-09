Brighton superintendent Kevin McGowan on "off ramps" in pandemic mitigation

Brighton superintendent Kevin McGowan joins us to discuss "off ramps" in pandemic mitigation in schools. That includes masking, which was the focus of a recent letter from local school superintendents to Governor Kathy Hochul. The superintendents want clarity on when the approach will change, and how to have a stable plan to deal with future surges. We discuss all of that and more with our guest:



Kevin McGowan, superintendent of the Brighton Central School District