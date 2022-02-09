© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Brighton superintendent Kevin McGowan on "off ramps" in pandemic mitigation

Published February 9, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST
Brighton Superintendent Kevin McGowan appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
Brighton superintendent Kevin McGowan joins us to discuss "off ramps" in pandemic mitigation in schools. That includes masking, which was the focus of a recent letter from local school superintendents to Governor Kathy Hochul. The superintendents want clarity on when the approach will change, and how to have a stable plan to deal with future surges. We discuss all of that and more with our guest:

  • Kevin McGowan, superintendent of the Brighton Central School District
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
