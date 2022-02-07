What is Web3?

We keep hearing about Web3. What is it? Last week on Connections we discussed NFTs -- non-fungible tokens -- which are connected to the framework of Web3. It might seem dense, but it's important: it's the future of the internet. Are we moving toward a world beyond the control of Zuckerberg and his CEO colleagues? Is there truly a way to foster individual ownership, privacy, and revenue generation? Or is it rife with scams? Our guest counters some of the hyper-optimistic views we heard last week. In studio:



Max Irwin, founder of Stealth AI Company, who has worked in programming and tech since the 1990s