What is Web3?

Published February 7, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST
Max Irwin appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, February 7, 2022.
Emmarae Stein
WXXI News
Max Irwin appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, February 7, 2022.
We keep hearing about Web3. What is it? Last week on Connections we discussed NFTs -- non-fungible tokens -- which are connected to the framework of Web3. It might seem dense, but it's important: it's the future of the internet. Are we moving toward a world beyond the control of Zuckerberg and his CEO colleagues? Is there truly a way to foster individual ownership, privacy, and revenue generation? Or is it rife with scams? Our guest counters some of the hyper-optimistic views we heard last week. In studio:

  • Max Irwin, founder of Stealth AI Company, who has worked in programming and tech since the 1990s 
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
