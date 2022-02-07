ROC Pride Collective on this year's Pride events

The Rochester PRIDE parade, festival, and picnic are back this year. ROC Pride Collective is a new grassroots group that's organizing members of the LGBTQ community around these events. It comes after controversy related to the Out Alliance and the pandemic stalled those community initiatives over the previous two years. The new group is dedicated to bringing them back and keeping them going strong.

We talk to members of the ROC Pride Collective about their efforts and their goals. Our guests:

