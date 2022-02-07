© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

ROC Pride Collective on this year's Pride events

Published February 7, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST
Susanna Speed and Sam Brett appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, February 7, 2022.
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Susanna Speed and Sam Brett appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, February 7, 2022.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The Rochester PRIDE parade, festival, and picnic are back this year. ROC Pride Collective is a new grassroots group that's organizing members of the LGBTQ community around these events. It comes after controversy related to the Out Alliance and the pandemic stalled those community initiatives over the previous two years. The new group is dedicated to bringing them back and keeping them going strong.

We talk to members of the ROC Pride Collective about their efforts and their goals. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein