© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

How is climate change affecting farmers?

Published February 4, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST
Forrest Watson appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, February 4, 2022.
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Forrest Watson appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, February 4, 2022.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

How is climate change affecting farmers? We sit down with local farmers and agriculture professionals to hear how climate change affects their work and how agricultural processes impact the environment. We also talk about "climate smart" farming practices and where they are being used.

Our guests:

  • Forrest Watson, crop manager and fourth generation family at Mulligan Family Farm in Avon 
  • Meghan Hauser, co-owner of Table Rock Farm in Castile 
  • Aaron Ristow, New York agricultural stewardship program manager for American Farmland Trust 
  • Curt Gooch, dairy environmental system solutions expert, Land O'Lakes Truterra 
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein