How is climate change affecting farmers?
How is climate change affecting farmers? We sit down with local farmers and agriculture professionals to hear how climate change affects their work and how agricultural processes impact the environment. We also talk about "climate smart" farming practices and where they are being used.
Our guests:
- Forrest Watson, crop manager and fourth generation family at Mulligan Family Farm in Avon
- Meghan Hauser, co-owner of Table Rock Farm in Castile
- Aaron Ristow, New York agricultural stewardship program manager for American Farmland Trust
- Curt Gooch, dairy environmental system solutions expert, Land O'Lakes Truterra