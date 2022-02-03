Photojournalist David Butow on his new book, "BRINK"

We talk with photojournalist David Butow. His new book, "BRINK," is five-year body of work he created starting with the 2016 campaign cycle. His photos chronicle politics and society in the United States during the Trump administration, the insurrection at the Capitol, and its aftermath.

Butow is in Rochester this week to present a lecture at the Rochester Institute of Technology. His work will be exhibited at RIT's City Art Space. We talk about his photos and what those images say about U.S. politics and ourselves. Our guests:

