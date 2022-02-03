© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Photojournalist David Butow on his new book, "BRINK"

Published February 3, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST
David Butow and Jenn Poggi appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, February 3, 2022.
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
David Butow and Jenn Poggi appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, February 3, 2022.
We talk with photojournalist David Butow. His new book, "BRINK," is five-year body of work he created starting with the 2016 campaign cycle. His photos chronicle politics and society in the United States during the Trump administration, the insurrection at the Capitol, and its aftermath.

Butow is in Rochester this week to present a lecture at the Rochester Institute of Technology. His work will be exhibited at RIT's City Art Space. We talk about his photos and what those images say about U.S. politics and ourselves. Our guests:

  • David Butow, author of "BRINK"
  • Jenn Poggi, assistant professor in the School of Photographic Arts and Sciences in the College of Art and Design at RIT, former deputy director of the White House Photo Office, and an editor on the "BRINK" project
