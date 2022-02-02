MiMi Aung, lead engineer for NASA's "Ingenuity"

We’re joined by the lead engineer on the Mars helicopter “Ingenuity,” the first extraterrestrial aircraft. MiMi Aung was an engineer and project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Ingenuity launched during the summer of 2020 and landed on Mars on February 18, 2021. Aung was named to Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2021 for that work. She’s now a technical program manager for Amazon Project Kuiper, an initiative aimed at increasing broadband access using satellites in low Earth orbit.

Aung is the keynote speaker for the upcoming Susan B. Anthony Birthday Celebration at the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House. We preview the event and talk with Aung about her career, women in STEM, and Susan B. Anthony’s influence on women today. Our guests:

