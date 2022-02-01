Discussing the crisis in Myanmar

It has been one year since the military coup in Myanmar. The takeover and the junta's violence launched a nationwide civil disobedience movement and conflict throughout the region. Meanwhile, the nation's economy has been debilitated. On the day marking once year since the takeover, protestors are engaging in a "silent strike," staying home and halting outdoor activity for hours.

What does all of this mean? And what should you know about the situation in Myanmar? Our guests discuss the crisis and the humanitarian efforts meant to help Myanmar citizens whose lives are at risk. Our guests:



David Baronov, professor and chair of the Department of Sociology, Anthropology, and Public Health at St. John Fisher College

Margaret Corbin, board member for the United Nations Association of Rochester

Ngo "NuNu" Hna, refugee from Myanmar, and doctoral student at the University of Buffalo

Paul Minor, foundation chair for the Rochester Northwest Rotary Club

For more information about the fundraiser the guests mentioned during the discussion, click here or here.

