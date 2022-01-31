Discussing going "car-lite" in Rochester

If you have a car, ask yourself this: how would you get to where you need to go without it? Public transportation, a bike, car-sharing? It’s a question our guests have considered when they went "car-lite." The term refers to sharing one car within a household or only using a car when absolutely necessary. Our guests discuss their experiences and talk about how to adapt a car-lite lifestyle in the Rochester region. Our guests:



Bill Collins, chair of the Advocacy Committee for Reconnect Rochester

Arian Horbovetz, photographer, and creator of the Urban Phoenix blog

André Primus, urban planner

Tracey Austin, transportation coordinator for the University of Rochester