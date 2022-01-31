Discussing going "car-lite" in Rochester
If you have a car, ask yourself this: how would you get to where you need to go without it? Public transportation, a bike, car-sharing? It’s a question our guests have considered when they went "car-lite." The term refers to sharing one car within a household or only using a car when absolutely necessary. Our guests discuss their experiences and talk about how to adapt a car-lite lifestyle in the Rochester region. Our guests:
- Bill Collins, chair of the Advocacy Committee for Reconnect Rochester
- Arian Horbovetz, photographer, and creator of the Urban Phoenix blog
- André Primus, urban planner
- Tracey Austin, transportation coordinator for the University of Rochester