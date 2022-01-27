Debating the story of "West Elm Caleb"

The story of "West Elm Caleb" is a cautionary tale in more ways than one. Caleb is a 20-something New Yorker who became the subject of women's wrath on TikTok. That's because Caleb is, by their account, a serial liar and ghoster, and someone who leads women on, only to get what he wants and leave them behind. In response, the TikTok community was mobilized to not only criticize his actions, but call his employer and demand his firing. There were death threats. Caleb has essentially fled the public scene.

Our guests debate what parts of the response were appropriate, which were over-the-top, and whether apps like TikTok, are valuable -- or if they just foment apocalyptic rage. Our guests:

