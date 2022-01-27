© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Debating the story of "West Elm Caleb"

Published January 27, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST
A selection of online dating app logos are seen on a mobile phone screen.
A selection of online dating app logos are seen on a mobile phone screen.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The story of "West Elm Caleb" is a cautionary tale in more ways than one. Caleb is a 20-something New Yorker who became the subject of women's wrath on TikTok. That's because Caleb is, by their account, a serial liar and ghoster, and someone who leads women on, only to get what he wants and leave them behind. In response, the TikTok community was mobilized to not only criticize his actions, but call his employer and demand his firing. There were death threats. Caleb has essentially fled the public scene.

Our guests debate what parts of the response were appropriate, which were over-the-top, and whether apps like TikTok, are valuable -- or if they just foment apocalyptic rage. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein