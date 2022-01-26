© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Dialogue on Disability — Discussing barriers to hearing health

Published January 26, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST
Barbara Isaman Bushart and Gregory Horton appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
We continue our series of conversations about inclusion during Dialogue on Disability Week. Barbara Isaman Bushart began to lose her hearing when she was 23 years old. About 15 years ago, she received her first cochlear implant. Bushart says her expectations for that implant were low: she had been deaf for many years, and after working with the Deaf community as a social worker, she had mixed feelings about implants in general. After the surgery and the adjustment period, Bushart says her brain was "hungry" to acquire sounds and speech, and the implant exceeded her expectations. But, years later, she had to have the device replaced. The experience came with a number of challenges.

This hour, Bushart shares her story and what she's learned about accessing resources. We also discuss barriers to hearing health with Gregory Horton, director of audiology at the Rochester Hearing and Speech Center. Our guests:

  • Barbara Isaman Bushart, Marion resident, reverend and co-pastor of Community of the Savior in Rochester, and retired social worker and college faculty member who uses a cochlear implant
  • Gregory Horton, Au.D. CCC-A, board certified doctor of audiology, and director of audiology at the Rochester Hearing & Speech Center
