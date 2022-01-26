© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

An update from URMC regarding its equity-based health care goals

Published January 26, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST
urmc_sign.jpg
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

One year ago, the Strong Hospital Ethics Committee wrote a public letter to leaders at the University of Rochester calling on the institution to better serve everyone in the community. From vaccine access to medical services, the committee was concerned about equity. This came after WXXI reported on URMC offering special access to vaccine clinics and executive health programs to donors and wealthy individuals.

A year later, we're joined by URMC staff and a member of the Ethics Committee, who discuss how they think the institution is doing in working toward its equity-based goals. Our guests:

  • Adrienne Morgan, vice president for equity and inclusion at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Wendy Parisi, director of the Health Equity Program Support Office at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Margie Shaw, director of clinical ethics and member of the University of Rochester Medical Center Ethics Committee
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein