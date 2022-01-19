© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Rabbi Drorah Setel on how recent attacks have eroded the sense of security for many American Jews

Published January 19, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST
Rabbi Setel
Temple Emanu-El
/
https://emanuelrochester.org/meet-rabbi-setel/
Rabbi Drorah Setel
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The Anti-Defamation League is calling for elevated protections for synagogues and Jewish community centers across the country. That follows this past weekend's hostage standoff in a Texas synagogue. Rabbi Drorah Setel says anti-Semitism is not the same as, for example, anti-Black racism. She discusses the string of attacks in recent years that have eroded the sense of security for many American Jews. Our guest:

  • Rabbi Drorah Setel, Rabbi of Temple Emanu-El, and member of the Rochester Police Accountability Board
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein