Rabbi Drorah Setel on how recent attacks have eroded the sense of security for many American Jews

The Anti-Defamation League is calling for elevated protections for synagogues and Jewish community centers across the country. That follows this past weekend's hostage standoff in a Texas synagogue. Rabbi Drorah Setel says anti-Semitism is not the same as, for example, anti-Black racism. She discusses the string of attacks in recent years that have eroded the sense of security for many American Jews. Our guest:



Rabbi Drorah Setel, Rabbi of Temple Emanu-El, and member of the Rochester Police Accountability Board