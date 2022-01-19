© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

An update on New York State’s sports betting market

Published January 19, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST
This month, New York State launched its own sports betting market. Already, the state budget director says sports betting revenue is blowing past expectations. Tens of thousands of people are now legally betting on sports in this state, and the participation is growing by the day. That's either an exciting development or a concerning one, depending upon your outlook. We discuss New York's new betting market and its future with our guests:

