An update on New York State’s sports betting market

This month, New York State launched its own sports betting market. Already, the state budget director says sports betting revenue is blowing past expectations. Tens of thousands of people are now legally betting on sports in this state, and the participation is growing by the day. That's either an exciting development or a concerning one, depending upon your outlook. We discuss New York's new betting market and its future with our guests:



Joe Sayre, vice president of business development for GBE Technologies

Jenna Hotaling, team leader of the Finger Lakes Problem Gambling Resource Center