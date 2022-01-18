© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Why some people are choosing not to give Amazon their business

Published January 18, 2022 at 2:29 PM EST
CITY News/File photo
Amazon grew even stronger during the pandemic. Now a small, but vocal, contingent is choosing to walk away. One of their members got a feature in the New York Times over the weekend. We talk about the reasons people are choosing not to give Amazon their business anymore. Our guests:

  • Andrew Brady, co-founder of the Rochester chapter of Conscious Capitalism
  • Kelby Russell, winemaker at Red Newt Cellars and Kelby James Russell Wines
  • Julia Hoyle, winemaker at Hosmer Winery
