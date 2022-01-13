Debating preservation versus new construction when it comes to increasing housing stock

In a recent piece for the Atlantic Monthly, writer M. Nolan Gray argues that it's time to "stop fetishizing old homes." He writes, "Whatever your aesthetic preferences, new construction is better on nearly every conceivable measure, and if we want to ensure universal access to decent housing, we should be building a lot more of it." The piece is circulating among local urbanists, developers, and preservationists who offer perspectives on different sides of the issue.

This hour, our guests debate the benefits and challenges of both preservation and new construction when it comes to increasing accessible and affordable housing. Our guests:

