© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Democrats on the party's options for the 2024 election

Published January 12, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST
democratic_donkey_symbol.jpg
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

A growing chorus of Democrats is calling on President Joe Biden to commit to one term, and step aside for the 2024 election. Democrats expect Donald Trump to run and be nominated again, and they see concerning trend lines. Our guests discuss the options:

  • Kyle Clark, anchor for the NBC News affiliate in Denver, Colorado, discussing Governor Jared Polis
  • Paul Hypolite, founder of Leading with Our Values, a public affairs firm committed to economic, racial, gender, and environmental justice
  • Jerri Lynn Sparks, former Congressional press secretary and founder of the Riga Democratic Committee
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein