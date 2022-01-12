Democrats on the party's options for the 2024 election

A growing chorus of Democrats is calling on President Joe Biden to commit to one term, and step aside for the 2024 election. Democrats expect Donald Trump to run and be nominated again, and they see concerning trend lines. Our guests discuss the options:



Kyle Clark, anchor for the NBC News affiliate in Denver, Colorado, discussing Governor Jared Polis

Paul Hypolite, founder of Leading with Our Values, a public affairs firm committed to economic, racial, gender, and environmental justice

Jerri Lynn Sparks, former Congressional press secretary and founder of the Riga Democratic Committee