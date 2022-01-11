© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing the legacies of Betty White and Bob Saget

Published January 11, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST
Betty White and Bob Saget
The end of 2021 and the start of 2022 saw the loss of several prominent Hollywood figures: comedian Betty White, director Peter Bogdanovich, actor Sidney Poitier, and comedian Bob Saget, among them. This hour, we focus on comedy by discussing the life and work of Betty White and Bob Saget.

White died in her sleep on December 31, just weeks before turning 100. Saget was found unresponsive in a Florida hotel after performing his stand-up act. He was 65. Colleagues and fans have posted tributes to both comedians across social media platforms. This hour, we discuss their legacies and their contributions to their art forms. Our guests:

  • Eric Rezsnyak, host of the Great Pop Culture Debate podcast
  • Beth Winslow, local actor and comedian 
  • Kevin Willard, local stand-up comic
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
