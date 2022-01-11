Discussing the legacies of Betty White and Bob Saget

The end of 2021 and the start of 2022 saw the loss of several prominent Hollywood figures: comedian Betty White, director Peter Bogdanovich, actor Sidney Poitier, and comedian Bob Saget, among them. This hour, we focus on comedy by discussing the life and work of Betty White and Bob Saget.

White died in her sleep on December 31, just weeks before turning 100. Saget was found unresponsive in a Florida hotel after performing his stand-up act. He was 65. Colleagues and fans have posted tributes to both comedians across social media platforms. This hour, we discuss their legacies and their contributions to their art forms. Our guests:

