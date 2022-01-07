© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing domestic violence and the Netflix series, "Maid"

Published January 7, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST
The Netflix series "Maid" tells the story of a young single mother struggling to make ends meet for herself and her daughter while she tries to escape an abusive relationship. The mother, Alex, must navigate government assistance programs, find work and childcare, and manage difficult family relationships. Survivors and those who assist people experiencing domestic violence say the character's journey is real, deep, and accurate.

This hour, we discuss the series, the current state of domestic violence in Monroe County, and how to help survivors. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
