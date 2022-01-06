© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Discussing the RCSD's temporary pivot to remote learning

Published January 6, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST
rcsd.JPG
James Brown
/
WXXI
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

On Wednesday, Rochester City School District officials announced the district will temporarily pivot to remote learning beginning today, Thursday. Online instruction will be in place until at least Monday, January 10, when the district plans to provide an update to students, staff, and families. In a statement on Wednesday, RCSD Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small said that the change is a "temporary measure, as the limited number of staff and shortage of substitutes directly impacts our ability to educate and transport your children in a safe, efficient, and orderly manner.”

Some teachers and parents are advocating for a longer remote option, while others say they want kids back in the classroom now. We discuss the situation with our guests:

  • Lesli Myers-Small, superintendent of the Rochester City School District
  • Adam Urbanski, president of the Rochester Teachers Association
  • Kilolo Moyo-White, Rochester City School District parent
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein