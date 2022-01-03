Kevin Beckford and Robert Barley on their experiences in elected office

Pittsford Town Board Member Kevin Beckford has decided not to run for a second term. He says he has decided to focus instead on inner-city equity-related issues like education, housing, food, and poverty. Meanwhile, Henrietta Town Councilman Robert Barley lost his bid for a second term.

This hour, we're joined by both Beckford and Barley to discuss their experiences as first-time elected officials who served in offices where candidates of color have not been elected in the past. Our guests:

