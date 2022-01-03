© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Kevin Beckford and Robert Barley on their experiences in elected office

Published January 3, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST
Kevin Beckford and Robert Barley
Pittsford Town Board Member Kevin Beckford has decided not to run for a second term. He says he has decided to focus instead on inner-city equity-related issues like education, housing, food, and poverty. Meanwhile, Henrietta Town Councilman Robert Barley lost his bid for a second term.

This hour, we're joined by both Beckford and Barley to discuss their experiences as first-time elected officials who served in offices where candidates of color have not been elected in the past. Our guests:

  • Kevin Beckford, former member of the Pittsford Town Board
  • Robert Barley, former member of Henrietta Town Council
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
