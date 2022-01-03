Discussing the themes in the film, "Don't Look Up"
The Netflix film, "Don't Look Up," is a satirical look at how people would respond to the news that a massive comet will destroy all life on Earth. It's also a look at the frustration scientists feel with members of the public who won't listen to the advice of experts.
This hour, we explore the film from various angles: the science of near-Earth objects, what we can take away from the film's message about the dangers of climate change, and our guests' views on how scientific communication is discussed and received. Our guests:
- Sue Hughes-Smith, Monroe County Legislator (District 14), vice chair of Monroe County's Climate Action Plan Advisory Committee, and member of Roctricity
- Roger Dube, experimental physicist and professor emeritus at RIT
- Brian Koberlein, astrophysicist and science writer with the National Radio Astronomy Observatory