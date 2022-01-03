Discussing the themes in the film, "Don't Look Up"

The Netflix film, "Don't Look Up," is a satirical look at how people would respond to the news that a massive comet will destroy all life on Earth. It's also a look at the frustration scientists feel with members of the public who won't listen to the advice of experts.

This hour, we explore the film from various angles: the science of near-Earth objects, what we can take away from the film's message about the dangers of climate change, and our guests' views on how scientific communication is discussed and received. Our guests:

