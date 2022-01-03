© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Discussing the themes in the film, "Don't Look Up"

Published January 3, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST
Promotional posters for Netflix's "Don't Look Up"
Provided
/
Netflix
Promotional posters for Netflix's "Don't Look Up"
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The Netflix film, "Don't Look Up," is a satirical look at how people would respond to the news that a massive comet will destroy all life on Earth. It's also a look at the frustration scientists feel with members of the public who won't listen to the advice of experts.

This hour, we explore the film from various angles: the science of near-Earth objects, what we can take away from the film's message about the dangers of climate change, and our guests' views on how scientific communication is discussed and received. Our guests:

  • Sue Hughes-Smith, Monroe County Legislator (District 14), vice chair of Monroe County's Climate Action Plan Advisory Committee, and member of Roctricity
  • Roger Dube, experimental physicist and professor emeritus at RIT
  • Brian Koberlein, astrophysicist and science writer with the National Radio Astronomy Observatory
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein