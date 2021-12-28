What is considered art?
We discuss what, exactly, is considered art. At the core of this conversation is a question: Should a comic book movie be a contender for the Best Picture Oscar? The new Spider-Man film from Marvel is getting a heavy public relations campaign for the Oscars.
On one side, fans and some critics say that the film's themes and performances make it worthy. On the other are critics who say that we should enjoy super hero movies for what they are: pure entertainment, not serious art. Our guests debate it:
- Mona Seghatoleslami, host and producer on WXXI's Classical 91.5 FM
- Jackie McGriff, owner of Jackie Photography, and co-founder of the Our Voices Project
- Kristen Edmond, super hero TV and movie lover
- Jesse Edmond, founder of docpalindrome.com, podcasts, and blog about all things geek culture