What is considered art?

We discuss what, exactly, is considered art. At the core of this conversation is a question: Should a comic book movie be a contender for the Best Picture Oscar? The new Spider-Man film from Marvel is getting a heavy public relations campaign for the Oscars.

On one side, fans and some critics say that the film's themes and performances make it worthy. On the other are critics who say that we should enjoy super hero movies for what they are: pure entertainment, not serious art. Our guests debate it:

