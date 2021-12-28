© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

What is considered art?

Published December 28, 2021 at 2:16 PM EST
Mona Seghatoleslami and Jackie McGriff appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.
We discuss what, exactly, is considered art. At the core of this conversation is a question: Should a comic book movie be a contender for the Best Picture Oscar? The new Spider-Man film from Marvel is getting a heavy public relations campaign for the Oscars.

On one side, fans and some critics say that the film's themes and performances make it worthy. On the other are critics who say that we should enjoy super hero movies for what they are: pure entertainment, not serious art. Our guests debate it:

Connections
