Can tarot cards help us make sense of the pandemic?

Tarot is an often-misunderstood medium. But rather than being merely the stuff of frivolous fortune-telling or the handiwork of mischievous forces, tarot cards can be a practical way to gain insight into our inner psychologies and make sense of the world around us.

In a recent opinion column in The Globe and Mail, professional tarot reader Liz Worth clarified some of the cultural misconceptions that surround tarot and reflected on what the practice of tarot reading can mean to us during the pandemic era. “Tarot readers aren’t here to build fantasies, but tell the truth of what we see – for better or for worse,” Worth said.

But what is tarot exactly, and what significance does tarot have in our lives today and in these uncertain times? CITY magazine’s arts editor Daniel Kushner hosts a discussion about where tarot comes from, how tarot cards work, and the significance this esoteric medium can have in our lives during uncertain times. Our guests:

