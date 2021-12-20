Are Rochester musicians being paid fairly for live performances? CITY Magazine arts editor Daniel Kushner hosts a conversation with local musicians and venue owners who explore that question. Independent professional musicians say they have little to no access to the benefits or organized labor. This comes amidst a renewed effort to unionize in numerous industries nationwide.

In a recent Facebook video post, Rochester musician Jackson Cavalier expressed his frustration over local venues where musicians play only for tips or a free meal, rather than being paid outright for the gig. He urged his peers, “Playing for exposure is something you should never do.” We discuss the financial realities local music performers and venue owners are facing, and what compensation (or lack thereof) says about our socioeconomic priorities. Our guests:

