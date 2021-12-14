© 2021 WXXI News
Connections

Author David Cay Johnston on his new book, "The Big Cheat"

Published December 14, 2021 at 2:32 PM EST
David Cay Johnston
David Cay Johnston
Journalist and author David Cay Johnston's newest book is an effort to pull together all the ways that Donald Trump and his family scammed the country for their own enrichment.

The book is called "The Big Cheat"; it casts a wide net, from Trump's international business dealings, to the transparent scamming of Trump family foundations, even to the ways that Trump was willing to steal from his own average supporters, some of whom were living in poverty. Our guest:

Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
