Discussing the Beatles and the documentary, "Get Back"

Long live the Beatles! “Get Back” is a new documentary series that shows the band in a kind of intimate -- and sometimes painful -- detail. So why are we still so interested in this band, more than 50 years later? Perhaps it's because their stardom was massive but relatively brief, lasting less than a decade before they dissolved and went their own ways.

Our guests are not all Beatles fanatics, but they are fascinated by “Get Back,” and what we are learning about the cost of success. Our guests:

