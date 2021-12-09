© 2021 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing the Beatles and the documentary, "Get Back"

Published December 9, 2021 at 2:26 PM EST
Jeff Spevak and Mike DiGiorgio appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, December 9, 2021.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein
Long live the Beatles! “Get Back” is a new documentary series that shows the band in a kind of intimate -- and sometimes painful -- detail. So why are we still so interested in this band, more than 50 years later? Perhaps it's because their stardom was massive but relatively brief, lasting less than a decade before they dissolved and went their own ways.

Our guests are not all Beatles fanatics, but they are fascinated by “Get Back,” and what we are learning about the cost of success. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
